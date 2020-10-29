The City of Acworth will honor those who have served the country and those who are currently serving on Nov. 11 from 2 to 3 p.m.
The event takes place annually in November on Veteran's Day at Patriots Point at Cauble Park.
For more information, https://acworthtourism.org/event/veterans-ceremony/.
