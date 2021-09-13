The Acworth 3-Point Contest will be Nov. 20.
It will give residents the opportunity to make as many three-point field goals from five positions behind the three-point arc in one minute. Each position will have five balls on a ball rack with four of them worth one point and one ball worth three points.
First place and second place winners will earn a trophy. The first place winner will receive a turkey just in time for the holidays.
Contestants have to be 18 or older in order to participate. Registration ends on Nov 19. To register, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org or call 770-917-1234.
