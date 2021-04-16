Dinosaur lovers of all ages are invited to an outdoor screening of Jurassic Park on June 18 on the greenspace at Logan Park in Acworth.
The free event will open at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk. Concessions will be served, but visitors may bring picnics, blankets and chairs to enjoy the show. Fun photo opportunities and giveaways will also take place before the show.
Pre-registration is not required. For more information, contact the Acworth Parks and Recreation Department at 770-917-1234 or visit
