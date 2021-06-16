The Acworth Downtown Development Authority is inviting local businesses, organizations and families to participate in the second annual Star Spangled Art Contest.
Over 50 artists will decorate wooden stars to celebrate their patriotism from June 30 to Aug. 1. The stars will be on display at Frana Brown Park, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
This Fourth of July Art installation is free to visit and open seven days per week during park hours.
For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.