The Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department will host the annual Daddy Daughter Dance on March 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
All girls ages 13 and under and their fathers or adult male chaperones are invited to attend. The event is an opportunity for fathers and daughters to spend a special evening together.
This year's theme is a Masquerade Dance. The event will feature a DJ, light refreshments, gifts for the girls and optional pictures by a professional photographer.
Cost is $30 per couple for Acworth residents, $40 per couple for non-residents. Additional daughters will cost $10 each.
For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
