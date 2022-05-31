Acworth will host a Classic Car Cruise on July 30 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth.

The Lake City Cruisers partner with the City and the downtown Acworth merchants to hold these free events.

A $5 entry fee is requested for al vehicles in the cruise. All proceeds go to the Horizon Field, an all-inclusive special needs sports facility in Acworth.

For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.

