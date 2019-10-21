The Acworth Police Department will host its infamous Cop-a-Treat on Oct. 31 from 3 to 5 p.m.
The event will be held at the Acworth Police Department, 4440 Acworth Industrial Drive in Acworth.
Cop-a-Treat is intended for children 12 and under. There will be decorated offices, a bounce house, treat bags and games.
For more information, contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.
