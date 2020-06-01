The Acworth Farmers Market will be open on Fridays, June 5 to Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
There will be a wide variety of garden ripe Georgia grown vegetables, eggs, cheese, bedding plants, fresh baked bread, pies, cakes, honey and jams.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/237987350563471/.
