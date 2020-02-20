The City of Acworth and Freedom Church will have the Acworth Easter Egg Hunt on April 3 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Acworth Sports Complex, 4000 South Main Street in Acworth.
The free egg hunt, which consists of 50,000 eggs, will be held on the baseball fields and participants are asked to park on the baseball side of the complex. There will be concessions and activities before the hunt.
The Easter Bunny will also be skydiving into the event.
For more information, visit https://acworthtourism.org/event/acworth-easter-egg-hunt.
