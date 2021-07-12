Dragon Boat Atlanta and Loving Arms are teaming up to hold the Acworth Dragon Boat Festival on Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dallas Landing Park, 5120 Allatoona Drive in Acworth.
Dragon Boating is an up-and-coming sport, featuring teams racing in 46-foot long ornamental dragon boats.
For more information, visit www.acworthdragonboatfest.com or www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
