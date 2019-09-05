The Acworth Cultural Arts will have the Original Music in Georgia Songwriters Showcase on Sunday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Dogwood Terrace, 4975 North Main Street in Acworth.
The event will feature:
- Sean Gasaway, an award winning, singer-songwriter, producer, record executive and publisher. He has over 120 revenue earning copyrights, won the 2017 Native American Music Awards Song Of The Year and 2018 Single of the Year. He is currently working on his fourth album and has penned songs recorded by 3 Doors Down, Cowboy Troy, Mickie James, the Ying Yang Twins, Analise and Kat Perkins.
- Hailey Fletcher, a Georgia-based, "red-dirt country" artist. She was nominated as Female Artist of the Year at the "Georgia Country Awards." Later that same year, she won the Zac Brown's Songwriting Competition.
- Jayron Weaver, a Georgia-Country artist. He has appeared on several national television shows - USA Network's "Nashville Star," landing the fourth seat on the tour; a finalist on CMT's "Can You Duet;" and Fox's "American Idol."
- Local Acworth songwriter Amy BeVille, host of the OMGA Songwriters Showcase, will also perform with guitarist Paul Ewing.
Tickets are $10 and $12 at the door. All tickets include the light buffet provided by the Dogwood Terrace.
To purchase tickets, visit AcworthCulturalArts.org.
