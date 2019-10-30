The Acworth Cultural Arts will have the Original Music in Georgia Songwriters Showcase on Sunday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Dogwood Terrace, 4975 North Main Street in Acworth.
The event will feature:
Thirteen year old Ava Grace.
Ben Van Winkle, a composer, lyricist, singer, cellist, guitarist and dancer.
Rick McKee, a singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, music educator and composer.
Ron Caird, a "vagabond guitar player."
Amy BeVille, , a singer/songwriter, host of the Original Music in Georgia Songwriters Showcase and chair of the board of the Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival. BeVille will be performing with guitarist Paul Ewing.
Tickets are $10 and $12 at the door. All tickets include the light buffet provided by the Dogwood Terrace.
To purchase tickets, visit AcworthCulturalArts.org.
