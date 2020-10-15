The City of Acworth will host a Classic Car Cruise on Oct. 24 from 4 to 9 p.m. on Main Street in historic downtown Acworth.
The Lake City Cruisers partner with the city and downtown Acworth merchants to hold these cruises.
The event is free to the public, but a $2 entry fee is requested for all vehicles in the cruise. All proceeds go to the Horizon Field, an all-inclusive special needs sports facility in Acworth.
For more information, visit https://acworthtourism.org/event/acworth-fall-classic-car-cruise.
