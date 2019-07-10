The Acworth Bookstore, 4857 N. Main Street in Acworth, will host on July 19 at 1 p.m. three World War II veterans - Dick Bailey, Bob Mero and Jack Smith.
Bailey flew 65 combat missions and his story is included in Norman Black's book, "'Combat Veterans' Stories of WWII Vol. 1." Smith is the author of two books, one novel and one art book, based on his wartime experiences.
Joining the veterans will be Tyler Fox, a historian whose research primarily focuses on the combat and leadership lessons of the U.S. Army’s 504th Parachute Infantry in WWII. He is the author of "Our Salvation: The 504th Parachute Infantry’s Legendary Fight at Altavilla. "
There will also be a book signing on July 20 from 1 to 5 p.m.
E. Joseph Seguin will be signing his book, "Wilbur George Kurtz: a Most Remarkable Life." Other books have documented Kurtz's accomplishments as an artist - this biography highlights Kurtz's contributions as a historian.
For more information, visit www.acworthbookstore.net.
