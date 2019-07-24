The Acworth Bookstore, 4857 N. Main Street in Acworth, will have a book signing on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Roger "Hurricane" Wilson is an electric blues guitarist, singer and songwriter. He has also worked as a music educator, radio DJ, music journalist and broadcaster. He is also an advisory board member of the Georgia Music Industry Association and an International Blues Challenge.
He has released over a dozen albums and a book entitled, "Hurricane." He will have the book and CDs available at the signing event, which is also his birthday.
For more information, visit http://www.acworthbookstore.net.
