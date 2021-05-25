"Walking Between the Raindrops," a new book by Pablo Rivera Flores of Acworth, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.
Flores’s life has been a series of twists and turns for his relationship with God. Early in his life, his family fell into dire poverty during World War II and became blessed with life-changing opportunities. From a poor family in New York City to a man who teaches the Word of God to troubled citizens, Flores’s belief and trusting in the Holy Spirit shifted from questioning and ignorance, to, ultimately, belief and praise.
Flores is a lifelong Catholic who has assisted through the church in hospitals and the prison system.
"Walking Between the Raindrops" is a 300-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $49. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3133-1.
For more information, visit http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/walking-between-the-raindrops/.
