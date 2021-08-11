The Acworth Arts Alliance, 4425 Cherokee Street in Acworth, opened their Juried Exhibit on Aug. 7.
The exhibit will run through Sept. 25. There will be an open house and awards ceremony on Sept. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Liza Rawls, senior director of the Vinings Gallery on Canton was the juror for the exhibit.
For more information, visit acworthartsalliance.org.
