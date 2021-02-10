The submission deadline for the Acworth Arts Alliance's "Something for Everyone" exhibit is Monday at midnight.

Submissions are open to all artists, 18 years and older, who can hand deliver their works.

The exhibit will run March 6 to April 24. There will be Saturday receptions on March 6 and April 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Acworth Arts Alliance's Art House, 4425 Cherokee Street in Acworth, is open Tuesday-Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit acworthartsalliance.org/guidelines or call 678-543-5777.

