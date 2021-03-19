Pictured is a group photo of the volunteers of the First Christian Church of Mableton and the Austell Community Taskforce and South Cobb Lions Club that distributed USDA Food Boxes, hot meals and kids drinks on March 18.
Pictured is the car line for the USDA Food Boxes, hot meals and kids drinks that were distributed on March 18 by volunteers of the First Christian Church of Mableton and the Austell Community Taskforce and South Cobb Lions Club.
Pictured is instruction circle for the volunteers of the First Christian Church of Mableton and the Austell Community Taskforce and South Cobb Lions Club that distributed USDA Food Boxes, hot meals and kids drinks on March 18.
Pictured is Sweetwater Mission director Debbie Ginocchio with the volunteers of the First Christian Church of Mableton and the Austell Community Taskforce and South Cobb Lions Club that distributed USDA Food Boxes, hot meals and kids drinks on March 18.
Pictured is the opening prayer for the volunteers of the First Christian Church of Mableton and the Austell Community Taskforce and South Cobb Lions Club that distributed USDA Food Boxes, hot meals and kids drinks on March 18.
On the evening of March 18, the First Christian Church of Mableton assisted by the Austell Community Taskforce and South Cobb Lions Club in providing 157 families with USDA Food Boxes. The boxes included vegetables, milk, cereal, meat, yogurt, fruit, cheese and Kenny's Pies. In addition, we distributed 247 hot meals and over 450 kids meals and kids drinks. Sweetwater Mission supplied the food boxes and kids products. It was a perfect evening to serve our neighbors.
- Barry Krebs
