In times like these, the good in people shines.

Since March 2020, the MDJ has been reporting on acts of kindness, goodwill and generosity during the coronavirus pandemic. Past Acts of Kindness can be found at https://bit.ly/38X7GgZ and https://bit.ly/3vH6vff.

If you know of an instance of benevolence — on any scale — and are willing to share with MDJ readers, tell us your story.

Send an email to mdjnews@mdjonline with the subject line: Act of Kindness.

Friday, March 19

032421_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart3_FoodDrive1_GroupPicture.jpg

Pictured is a group photo of the volunteers of the First Christian Church of Mableton and the Austell Community Taskforce and South Cobb Lions Club that distributed USDA Food Boxes, hot meals and kids drinks on March 18.
032421_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart3_FoodDrive2_CarLine.jpg

Pictured is the car line for the USDA Food Boxes, hot meals and kids drinks that were distributed on March 18 by volunteers of the First Christian Church of Mableton and the Austell Community Taskforce and South Cobb Lions Club.
032421_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart3_FoodDrive3_InstructionCircle.jpg

Pictured is instruction circle for the volunteers of the First Christian Church of Mableton and the Austell Community Taskforce and South Cobb Lions Club that distributed USDA Food Boxes, hot meals and kids drinks on March 18.
032421_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart3_FoodDrive4_PeeblebrookHighSchoolVolunteers-KimKrebs-PamHamilton.jpg

Pictured is are Pebblebrook High School volunteers, Kim Krebs and Pam Hamilton, who distributed USDA Food Boxes, hot meals and kids drinks on March 18.
032421_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart3_FoodDrive5_SweetwaterDirectorDebbieGinocchio.jpg

Pictured is Sweetwater Mission director Debbie Ginocchio with the volunteers of the First Christian Church of Mableton and the Austell Community Taskforce and South Cobb Lions Club that distributed USDA Food Boxes, hot meals and kids drinks on March 18.
032421_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart3_FoodDrive6_HotMealsKimKrebs-DeBorahJohnson-Lalo.jpg

Pictured is Kimb Krebs, DeBorah Johnson and Lalo who distributed hot meals on March 18.
032421_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart3_FoodDrive7_OpeniongPrayer.jpg

Pictured is the opening prayer for the volunteers of the First Christian Church of Mableton and the Austell Community Taskforce and South Cobb Lions Club that distributed USDA Food Boxes, hot meals and kids drinks on March 18.

On the evening of March 18, the First Christian Church of Mableton assisted by the Austell Community Taskforce and South Cobb Lions Club in providing 157 families with USDA Food Boxes. The boxes included vegetables, milk, cereal, meat, yogurt, fruit, cheese and Kenny's Pies. In addition, we distributed 247 hot meals and over 450 kids meals and kids drinks. Sweetwater Mission supplied the food boxes and kids products. It was a perfect evening to serve our neighbors.

- Barry Krebs

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.