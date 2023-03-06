In times like these, the good in people shines.
Since March 2020, the MDJ has been reporting on acts of kindness, goodwill and generosity during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you know of an instance of benevolence — on any scale — and are willing to share with MDJ readers, tell us your story.
Send an email to mdjnews@mdjonline.com with the subject line: Act of Kindness.
The First Christian Church Of Mableton is very grateful to the volunteers from the Junior League, South Cobb High School Beta Club, Pebblebrook High School and Lions Club who worked in the rainy weather on March 2 to help feed the 170 families who drove through the event. Sweetwater Mission supplied and delivered the vegetables, Special K Cereal, Starbucks Coffee, eggs, Frito Lay Doritos, fruit and pastries/bread. Executive Minister Barry Smith believes in Romans 13:8-9 - "Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law."
Sweetwater Mission hosted their Friday morning Waverly Trailer Park Meals On A Mission event on March 3. Volunteers from the First Christian Church Of Mableton and the South Cobb Lions Club assisted in distributing Post Honey Bunches Of Oats Cereal, Frito Lay Doritos, Starbuck's Coffee, vegetables, eggs and fruit to 137 families who drove through. We did our best to make our guests feel welcome.
Legacy At The River Line HOA did a terrific job removing 29 bags of litter and lots of debris from their two miles of adopted Discovery Boulevard on March 4. Members of the River Line Historical Area, Mableton Improvement Coalition and Lions Club joined in the fun. The leader, Don, welcomed us with fruit and juice. We went deeper into the woods than normal to get the whole area looking really good.
If you or your HOA is interested in the Adopt-A-Mile Program, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org. She will provide you with everything that you need.
-Barry Krebs
