Thursday, April 28

050422_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart11.jpg

From left are President Amy Erskine, Dr.John Elliott, Lynn Lanier, Dale Jones, Jim Boone, Mitch Simmons, Ron Lunk, Community Services Director Rene Lanier, President-Elect Buck Buchanan, Randy Cook and Chris Stokes.  

The Rotary Club of Marietta Metro recently partnered with Friends of Disabled Adults and Children for the collection of new and gently used medical devices and equipment like wheelchairs, bath rails, bedside toilets and walkers.

The collection was held at the First Presbyterian Church in Marietta on April 23 and was a great success,” said Rene Lanier, Rotary Club Community Services Director. "Over $208,300 equipment was donated this year. “Our Rotary Club of Marietta Metro is very thankful to the community for taking advantage of this opportunity to donate equipment. It all will be used to help adults and children throughout our area and overseas. FODAC is recognized internationally and is a highly respected resource for the disabled."

FODAC is a 501(c)(3) which provides over $10 million each year in home medical equipment and has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. It is the only non-profit accredited provider of Home Medical Equipment in Georgia.

The Rotary Club hosts this event annually. However, FODAC makes regular pickups at MUST Ministries throughout the year so items may be dropped off there during business hours. Gently used equipment needed also includes beds, scooters, canes, bed and shower railings, braces, etc.

