The South Cobb Lions Club assisted the First Christian Church of Mableton in removing 17 bags of litter from their adopted section of Old Alabama Road on Oct. 22. It was a lot of fun after the sun came out. If you or your church are interested in learning more about the adopt-a-mile program, contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org. She can provide you with all of the details.
STING Inc. student mentoring organization completed their Adopt-A-Street litter clean-up of their section of Austell Powder Springs Road the morning of Oct. 22. It started off a little chilly. But the weather quickly warmed up. It was a lot of fun and the road looks much better now.
There is a new Adopt-A-Street program within the City of Austell. To find out more, contact Quintasha at qswanson@austellga.gov. She will set you up with everything that you need.
The South Cobb Lions Screen Team completed this season's vision tests in the Cobb County schools. On Oct. 24, South Cobb High School invited our screen team to test 373 students. The event was very organized and went quickly thanks to the Marietta Lions Club who provided an extra machine. We anticipate that we screened over 3,000 students in the past two and a half months. We want to give a special "thank you" to Lion Darlene Duke and Lion Diane Stewart for making all of the arrangements. It was a delight meeting the students, staff and teachers in each location. We are already looking forward to next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.