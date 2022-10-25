102522_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart13.jpg

The South Cobb Lions Club assisted the First Christian Church of Mableton in removing 17 bags of litter from their adopted section of Old Alabama Road on Oct. 22.
STING Inc. volunteer Jerry with arms in the air.
STING Inc. volunteer Jerry and a friend with bags of collected litter.
Group photo of STING Inc. volunteers collecting litter.
The South Cobb Lions screen team at South Cobb High School on Oct. 24.
