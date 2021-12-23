Powder Springs resident and candidate for Superior Court Judge of Cobb County, Taneesha Marshall recently hosted her annual Christmas for Cobb's Kids event along with Judge Robert E. Flournoy III, Santa and his helper.
The family volunteer group Little Helpers of Atlanta teamed up with The Salvation Army Metro Atlanta recently to help raise money for the Red Kettle campaign. Families from Roswell, Marietta, Lawrenceville and Kennesaw rang the bell, sang holiday carols and even played musical instruments to encourage shoppers to donate.
Pastors John and Aventar Gray, parishioners and friends distributed toys to the community on Dec. 15 at Relentless Church on Macland Road. Kids received toys, played video games, showed off their arts and crafts skills, took photos at the 360-selfie booth and filled their tummies with yummy treats. The atmosphere was festive with lots of smiles and Christmas cheer. A heartfelt thanks to Pastors John and Aventar Gray for their support and sharing Relentless' first Christmas with the residents of Powder Springs.
Old St. Nick dropped by the Ron Anderson Recreation Center on Dec. 18 to deliver toys and bikes to his helpers at the Powder Springs Community Taskforce. Congratulations to the team for hosting their 7th Annual Giving Hope for the Holidays event and spreading Christmas cheer, gifts and toys to the youth in west Cobb.
Powder Springs resident and candidate for Superior Court Judge of Cobb County, Taneesha Marshall recently hosted her annual Christmas for Cobb's Kids event along with Judge Robert E. Flournoy III, Santa and his helper. The event at the Play Bistro & Desserts restaurant on Powder Springs Road in Marietta was a great day of fun for the District 4 youth as they munched on some of their favorite cookies and cupcakes, gave instructions to Santa on where to hide their gifts, designed their own ornaments and received an early Christmas gift from Santa. They all promised not to be naughty ... at least not before Christmas. Thank you Taneesha for your community outreach and helping to make Christmas magical.
-District 4 Cobb County Commissioner Monique Sheffield's newsletter
