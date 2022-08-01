Sweetwater Mission hosted the July 29 Meals On Mission at The Waverly Mobile Home Park serving 166 families with canned/dry groceries Hello Fresh fixings, Edwards Pies, deli-style brownies, Post Cereal and Kenny's Key Lime Pies. We had a new volunteer named Mark who was awesome along with regular volunteers Tina, Barry with the Lions Club and Neil from Cumberland Christian Church. Thanks to the volunteers, everything went smoothly and the wait time was minimal.
Lions Clubs of District 18-L appreciate Maximum Impact Love inviting us to conduct over 50 eye screenings at the Victory Outreach Church on July 30. They had planned on giving out around 3,500 book bags filled with school supplies. They had lots of good Christian entertainment, a prayer area, inflatable rides, fantastic food, snow cones, snacks and drinks. In addition to the Lions Club eye screenings, doctors and nurses were on hand to screen for diabetes, blood pressure and dental problems. Free haircuts and arts & crafts as well as face painting were available too. It was a great time for everybody. As we were working, Gregg Ervin's name came up often from people who remembered that he initially got us involved with this wonderful group of volunteers. We also appreciate Sweetwater Mission for providing transportation of needed supplies.
The First Christian Church Of Mableton hosted the July 28 evening Meals On A Mission event where 128 families were supplied with canned/dry groceries, Oscar Meyer lunch meat, Edwards deserts, deli style brownies, Post Cereal, Hello Fresh side dishes and Kenny's Key Lime Pies. We very much appreciate Sweetwater Mission for providing the food and the volunteers from the Austell Community Taskforce, LinkedUp Church and South Cobb Lions Club. Executive Minister Barry Smith encouraged all of the volunteers to serve with love and be a blessing to those people that we serve. Let them know that they are loved was the assignment for Thursday night and going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.