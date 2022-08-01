080122_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart12_SWM1_VolunteerNeil.jpg

Volunteer Neil at the July 29 Meals On Mission event at The Waverly Mobile Home Park.
080122_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart12_SWM2_VolunteerMark.jpg

Volunteer Mark at the July 29 Meals On Mission event at The Waverly Mobile Home Park.
080122_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart12_SWM3_VolunteersMarkandJoseph.jpg

Volunteers Mark and Joseph at the July 29 Meals On Mission event at The Waverly Mobile Home Park.
080122_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart12_MIL1_Barry-Ed-Wes.jpg

From left, Barry, Ed and Wes, at the Victory Outreach Church on July 30 for the Maximum Impact Love event.
080122_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart12_MIL2_Childrens Area.jpg

The Children's Area at the Victory Outreach Church on July 30 for the Maximum Impact Love event.
080122_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart12_MIL3_DrewandWifeDancingToTheEntertainment.jpg

Drew and his wife dancing to the entertainment at the Victory Outreach Church on July 30 for the Maximum Impact Love event.
080122_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart12_MIL4_FoodCourt.jpg

The Food Court at the Victory Outreach Church on July 30 for the Maximum Impact Love event.
080122_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart12_MIL5_Haircuts.jpg

Haircuts at the Victory Outreach Church on July 30 for the Maximum Impact Love event.
080122_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart12_MIL6_ Inflatables.jpg

Inflatables at the Victory Outreach Church on July 30 for the Maximum Impact Love event.
080122_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart12_FCCM1_Colin-Abraham-LinkedUP Church Volunteers.jpg

Colin and Abraham, LinkedUP Church volunteers, at the July 28 evening Meals On A Mission event.
080122_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart12_FCCM2_DeBorah and Her Grandson-Church Friends.jpg

Volunteer DeBorah and her grandson with church friends at the July 28 evening Meals On A Mission event.
080122_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart12_FCCM3_KristinGreetingGuests.jpg

Volunteer Kristin greeting guests at the July 28 evening Meals On A Mission event.
080122_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart12_FCCM4_Kristin-Colin-Barry-Abraham.jpg
Volunteers Kristin, Colin, Barry and Abraham at the July 28 evening Meals On A Mission event.
