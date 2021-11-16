In times like these, the good in people shines.
Since March 2020, the MDJ has been reporting on acts of kindness, goodwill and generosity during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you know of an instance of benevolence — on any scale — and are willing to share with MDJ readers, tell us your story.
Monday, Nov. 15
Almost a hundred members of the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club came together on Oct. 29 to show their support for Cobb County’s first responders and four local nonprofit organizations.
Members collected and donated canned goods, food items, clothing, coloring books/crayons and personal hygiene and toiletry items. Then, wrote personal notes and packed donation boxes and gift baskets as part of the “The Power of Giving Back: Supporting our Community” luncheon, hosted by Caring for America’s local CCRWC team.
“Our theme this year has been to Inspire, Inform and Include”, said Nancy Couch, president of CCWRC. “Missy Owen with her inspiring story of a family forever changed because of an opiate addiction and hearing from other nonprofit groups about female Veterans in need, homelessness or domestic violence. We were informed about the many issues that impact our families, friends, and communities. We realize the power of giving back is to include our communities and its key that we’re meeting people where they are and changing one heart at a time with our conservative values."
Missy Owen, founder and CEO of Davis Direction Foundation, was the keynote speaker and she shared her story of the growing epidemic of drug addiction and its impact to 1 in 3 families in the community.
“Prior to COVID-19, we were making great strides and finally seeing a downward trend in the number of opioid and heroin addiction in Cobb County. Since COVID-19, overdoses are up over 30% with many more struggling with substance abuse.”
Members of CCRWC spent time writing notes of encouragement that were included in the donation boxes for “The Zone,” an extension of the DDF, that supports those in long term recovery.
“Everyone of these handwritten notes will be read by someone walking through our doors that needs to hear a kind word or just to know others are praying for their recovery," said Owen.
The other nonprofit organizations that had representatives in attendance were United Military Care, with their mission to support female homeless veterans; The Table on Delk, helping to end sex trafficking in the community; and LiveSafe Resources, offering services and support to those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.
“I had no idea I would be leaving here today with boxes upon boxes of much needed items for all the women and children we take care of every day. These generous donations will help these victims as they start their road to recovery”, said Solange DeBryn, representative from The Table on Delk.
Deputy Sheriff III Raj Shelat, representative with Cobb’s Community Engagement Unit, was in attendance and spoke about, “the outpouring of CCRWC’s kindness and generosity shown to our police force at a time we need community involvement more than ever."
CCRWC members packed and then personally distributed these gift baskets, with “thank you cards” all around Cobb County to reach 11 of the police precincts and departments, including several Sheriff offices and Fire Station #17, located in Marietta.
“What an honor to be part of CCRWC that its members so generously give back to make our county and state the best place to live, work and play,” said Couch. “We are making a difference in the lives of others, one person at a time."
On Nov. 6, the River Line Historic Area celebrated the 10th anniversary of their adoption of historic Turner-Sewell Cemetery in Mableton. On Oct. 21, 2011, the River Line Historic Area adopted the cemetery through the Cobb County Adopt-A-Cemetery program, and through the hard work of many volunteers, have been maintaining and documenting the historic spot ever since. The Nov. 6 events included installation of a birdhouse for the brown-headed nuthatch, planting of a dozen native plants and homemade baked goods. The River Line Historic Area nonprofit was proud to commemorate this preservation milestone with both first-time and longtime volunteers.
- Lindsey Sieber
Fire Station 3 on Terrill Mill Road was provided lunch on Nov. 11 by the East Cobb Civic Association as part of their continuing effort to connect with and promote the community. Cobb County fire fighters work around the clock to support the community and we thank all of them for jobs well done.
ECCA works to ensure growth and development aligns with the character and uniqueness that is East Cobb by working with Cobb County government by providing recommendations to zoning and code-related issues. ECCA members are encouraged to be active in voicing their support or concerns.
For more information, visit www.eastcobb.net.
- Chris Lindstrom, East Cobb Civic Association vice president
Thank you to Must Ministries for bringing their mobile food pantry to the Riverside/Austell community this past week. On Nov. 11, the Mobile pantry was located at Kingsley Village Apartments on Riverside Parkway and partnered with We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association and passed out gift cards and food boxes to families. On Nov. 12, the mobile food pantry was located at the Village of Six Flags and passed out gift cards and food boxes to residents. The Riverside community has been identified as a food desert and welcome non-profits to bring their resources to the community. In addition to Must Ministries, Peace And Kindness, Family Life Restoration Center, Sweetwater Mission and Revive Church ATL have hosted pop up food pantries in the Riverside community.
Must Ministries mobile food pantry will visit certain locations once a month, bringing fresh produce and food boxes to families.
-Monica DeLancy
On Nov. 11, the First Christian Church of Mableton hosted the Meals On A Mission event whereby 154 families in need were provided with dry/canned groceries, Post Cereal, milk and frozen food furnished by Sweetwater Mission. EPIC Home School volunteers assisted in the distribution of the food on this busy evening. Executive minister Barry Smith reminded us that Deuteronomy 15:11 states: "For there will never cease to be poor in the land. Therefore, I command you to open up your hand to your brother, to the needy and to the poor, in your land."
The City of Austell did a wonderful job in hosting the Veterans Day Ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park on Nov. 11. Mayor Ollie Clemons, Jerry Smith with American Legion Post 216, South Cobb High School Principal T.J. Perry, Wayne Blackstone with the South Cobb Rotary Club, City of Austell's Darrell Weaver and Past Department Commander Randy Goodman did a great job in reminding the audience about the sacrifices made by our brave military heroes. The South Cobb High School Band performed patriotic music and the South Cobb High School JROTC raised the flag. The entire event was very moving and we appreciate the opportunity to thank our veterans.
Sweetwater Mission hosted the Nov. 12 Meals On A Mission event whereby 149 families were provided with dry/canned groceries, Post Cereal, milk and frozen meals. We had volunteers from the Lions Club and Cumberland Christian Church. In addition, Board member Pat Myers and his non-profit associates, Kevin and Stephanie, joined in the fun of volunteering. Do you know that humans are "hard wired" to serve others? There are unseen biological and mental rewards for helping your neighbors. So, if you need an extra reason, volunteering is good for your health. Sweetwater Mission is always accepting volunteers.
All of us in South Cobb appreciate the volunteers from the Mableton Improvement Coalition who braved the cold weather on the morning of Nov. 13 to conduct the Friends Of Mableton Adopt-A-Mile two-mile litter clean-up of Queen Mill Road. Jeff Padgett stated "when you see an orange bag on a street, someone cared enough to make their community look better." The Adopt-A-Mile program is quick and easy. After you select a mile that you and your friends want to keep clean, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org. She will get you all of the supplies and support to get you off to a great start.
Volunteers from the First Christian Church of Mableton and Pebblebrook High School assisted HOPE Family Resource Center assemble almost 100 Thanksgiving boxes on Nov. 10. The goal is to have around 300 boxes assembled in time for the drive through distribution on Nov. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Mableton. HOPE Family Resources want all South Cobb families in need to have a great Thanksgiving.
Sweetwater Mission donates Thanksgiving turkeys to all of our brave heroes who work in the City of Austell Police Department. Sweetwater Mission values our first responders and want to do everything possible to make their holidays happy and festive. We appreciate Board member Pat Myers and executive director Debbie Ginocchio for arranging this celebration of our police officers.
On Nov. 13, Keep Cobb Beautiful hosted a recycling event at Jim Miller Park. The event was well organized and over 750 cars were serviced. Even during the busiest periods of the day, the guests were reporting about a 20-minute wait from arrival to being unloaded. We came close to filling up six containers of electronics. American Kidney Fund accepted textiles and household items. We accepted a bunch Hefty Recycling Bags. The Shred-It trucks were kept busy too. We appreciate the volunteers from the local high schools, Lions Club, Rotary Club and Kiwanis Club. We celebrated with Chick-fil-A after the event was concluded.
Sweetwater Mission supports our first responders. On Nov. 15, they delivered Thanksgiving turkeys to the Precinct 2 Police Department and Fire Department. They also got a chance to tell them in person that they “love and appreciate them." Sweetwater Mission wants our heroes to have a wonderful holiday season.
-Barry Krebs
