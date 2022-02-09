In times like these, the good in people shines.
Since March 2020, the MDJ has been reporting on acts of kindness, goodwill and generosity during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you know of an instance of benevolence — on any scale — and are willing to share with MDJ readers, tell us your story.
Monday, Feb. 7
We appreciate the Smyrna Jonquil Lions Club who braved the frigid weather on Feb. 5 to clean-up their adopted mile of Spring Road. The area looks much better now that they have completed their work. They were very grateful to Julie Barwig, Eloise Holland and Eva Tackett from Keep Smyrna Beautiful for providing them with all of the safety vests, grabbers and bags. There is little wonder why they have been recognized by Keep America Beautiful and Keep Georgia Beautiful for their fantastic accomplishments.
There are many roads that are available for adoption around Smyrna. Visit https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-mile to learn more about the program. Please join in their efforts to keep Smyrna a terrific place to live.
We appreciate the volunteers who came to help the Friends Of Mableton remove 11 bags of litter from their recently adopted James Road on the chilly morning of Feb. 5. We worked hard to keep ourselves warm. As always, we had fun.
Are you tired of seeing a littered road near where you live? If so, it is very easy to adopt-a-mile. Just contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org and she will provide you with everything that you need.
-Barry Krebs
With a strong commitment to the community, Credit Union of Georgia announced donations to local charities totaling over $85,000 in 2021.
Credit Union of Georgia organizes and conducts fundraisers throughout the year to raise money and support local nonprofit organizations. The employees of the credit union nominate and vote annually to select the local charities in the communities the credit union will support.
The top charities selected are then recognized and supported by Credit Union of Georgia for that year through various efforts including monetary donations, volunteerism and donations of food, clothing, toys and personal hygiene items.
“Credit Union of Georgia is dedicated to our members, communities and local charities,” said Brian Albrecht, President/CEO of Credit Union of Georgia. “We hope that our ongoing efforts of giving back can create a lasting impact in the communities we serve.”
Credit Union of Georgia was thrilled to partner and support the following charities in 2021: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, MUST Ministries, Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue, The Children’s Haven and The Salvation Army.
For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org.
