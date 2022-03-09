In times like these, the good in people shines.
Since March 2020, the MDJ has been reporting on acts of kindness, goodwill and generosity during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you know of an instance of benevolence — on any scale — and are willing to share with MDJ readers, tell us your story.
Send an email to mdjnews@mdjonline.com with the subject line: Act of Kindness.
Tuesday, March 8
In honor of Read Across America Day on March 2, preschoolers in Primrose Schools throughout Atlanta celebrated literacy and philanthropy. Six schools donated a total of 1,861 books to the Aflac Cancer Center at Scottish Rite, Nigeria Connects, Children Read, Sheltering Books and various kindergarten classrooms throughout the Atlanta metro area. Schools that participated include: Primrose School of Acworth at Bentwater, Primrose School of Bells Ferry, Primrose School of East Cobb at Paper Mill, Primrose School of Johns Creek NW, Primrose School of Providence Pavilion and Primrose School of Sixes Road.
Primrose schools host this book drive as part of Og’s Bountiful Books, a Primrose reading program designed to encourage parents to read with their children at home and send books to school to share with classmates. Og’s Bountiful Books gives children hands-on experience with giving back to communities, so they can begin to develop a love of service that will last forever.
On March 3, We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association delivered rental assistance checks to two residents in the Austell/Mableton community. The rental assistance checks were provided to assist residents while they are waiting on the federal rental assistance funds. We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association will be hosting a renter's advocacy summit on March 27 at the Riverside Epicenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to hear a presentation by Cobb Legal Aid and check on rental assistance applications with Georgia Department of Community Affairs. In addition there will be heath expo. Contact Monica Evette DeLancy at monicadelancy@hotmail.com or visit www.wethriverenters.com.
Four Corners Group has a vision to restore hope to youth in crisis by providing pathways to a thriving adulthood. Through a team approach, including scheduled group cohorts, one-on-one intervention, job readiness and community service, youth who have either been recently released from juvenile detention centers, are involved in the juvenile court system, enrolled in alternative school or have dropped out of school receive a “real world” education and a plethora of support services.
Most of these youth face challenging life situations, ranging from single-parent homes, to incarcerated family members, to court involvement, to cycles of poverty. The ultimate goal is to empower these young people to live successful and productive lives by providing positive pathways toward a thriving adulthood and reach the potential they all have.
Since piloting the program formally in Cobb County in 2019, 72 students have participated in the multifaceted program; 48 parents have also benefited from parenting programs to support the progress their children are making. Additionally, over the past two years, school expulsion rates declined among participants, with 91% not suffering expulsion; school suspension rates also declined, with 73% not receiving school suspensions
In late 2021, a formal partnership was formed and in 2022, Four Corners launched programming at a second campus, hosted by Sweetwater Mission. The partnership and a second location could not have occurred at a better time for the Four Corners Group. In 2021, in spite of COVID-19 restrictions limiting face to face interactions, the organization served 44 students and 39 parents, with 16 students completing the demanding requirements to officially graduate from the Pathway to Success program. Today, there are already 29 students registered at the new Four Corners at Sweetwater Mission Campus and 16 at the Stonebridge Church location in Marietta.
For more information about volunteering or supporting the Four Corners Group, visit www.fourcornersgroup.net or contact them at info@fourcornersgroup.net or 470-210-1625.
On March 3, Keep Cobb Beautiful environmental educational specialist Elise McDonald conducted Georgia native plants teaching sessions at Mableton Elementary School. She was able to instruct the kids in planting and caring for the different types of vegetation.
Other learning stations included the garden design station and the flower design station. The South Cobb Lions Club and Greater South Cobb Kiwanis Club appreciate Keep Cobb Beautiful for inviting volunteers to this wonderful event. We want to extend a special "thank you" to Coach Sean Splawski who pioneered this project and prepared the planting beds. This outdoor classroom will be used for teaching children for years to come.
-Barry Krebs
