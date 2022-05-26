From left are President Amy Erskine, Dr.John Elliott, Lynn Lanier, Dale Jones, Jim Boone, Mitch Simmons, Ron Lunk, Community Services Director Rene Lanier, President-Elect Buck Buchanan, Randy Cook and Chris Stokes.
Seated are Marietta Metro Rotary Foundation Chair Mitch Simmons with Community Services Director Rene Lanier. Standing is Jennifer LaBrecque, Director of Grants and Facilitiies for The Center for Children and Young Adults.
Back row: Dennis and Kathy Esler, Co-Chairs of the Reconnecting Our Roots Garden; President Elect Buck Buchanan; and President Amy Erskine of the Rotary Club of Marietta Metro. Front row: Marietta Metro Rotarians Rene Lanier, Bob Brown and Mitch Simmons shown with the club’s donations of a lawn mower, yard tools and new picnic tables.
From left Charlie Monroe, Cobb Natural Resources; Katlin Ivey, Cobb County Parks; Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill; Peggy Ashley, President of Friends of Kemp Park; John Purcell, Cobb County Parks; Teresa Winget, Flower Garden Club Project Chair; Rollie Winget, table fabricator; and Maye Suddath, Flower Garden Club President.