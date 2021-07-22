In times like these, the good in people shines.
Wednesday, July 21
H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center Inc., 6108 Mableton Parkway in Mableton, has added kid boxes to their nutritional offerings. On July 20, Cole Jennette and Mike Gilliam from Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church assisted in the delivering, loading and sorting of the boxes.
Cole has a close friend who used to be a recipient of free groceries when his friend fell upon hard times. Now his friend is doing well and volunteers much of his free time to helping others who are in need. He also wanted to thank the Sprayberry and East Lake Chick-Fil-A branches for donating the much needed boxes.
H.O.P.E. encourages both donations and volunteer work. They have been providing groceries to approximately 60 families per week. Their hours are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. They will also be hosting a book bag event on July 24.
They can be reached at hopefamily2@gmail.com or 678-310-0525.
-Barry Krebs
We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association and Cobb County Police Department preparing for the National Night Out Against Crime parade on Aug. 1.
Volunteers participated in a community walk with Maj. Fisher and Maj. Knoblach from the Cobb County Police Department Precinct 2 in the Riverside Community on July 20. The parade will have participants from the community including all of the public safety departments, Cobb Sheriff's Office and Pebblebrook Mighty Marching Machine will kickoff the parade at 6 p.m. from the South Cobb Recreation Center.
For more information, contact Monica DeLancy at 770-369-6531 or www.wethriverenters.com.
