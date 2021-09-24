In times like these, the good in people shines.

Since March 2020, the MDJ has been reporting on acts of kindness, goodwill and generosity during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you know of an instance of benevolence — on any scale — and are willing to share with MDJ readers, tell us your story.

Send an email to mdjnews@mdjonline.com with the subject line: Act of Kindness.

092921_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart6_FCCM1VolunteerGroupPhoto.jpg

Pictured is a group photo of volunteers from the South Cobb Lions Club and Linked UP Church at the Sept. 23 First Christian Church Of Mableton Meals On A Mission event.
092921_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart6FCCM2CheckingInGuests-Lizbeth-Jaliene.jpg

Pictured are volunteers Lizbeth and Jaliene checking in guests at the Sept. 23 First Christian Church Of Mableton Meals On A Mission event.
092921_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart6FCCM3ExecutiveMinisterBarrySmithVisitingWithGuests.jpg

Pictured is executive minister Barry Smith visiting with guests at the Sept. 23 First Christian Church Of Mableton Meals On A Mission event.
092921_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart6FCCM4VolunteersLoadingCarsJoseph-Robin-Connie.jpg

Pictured are volunteers Joseph, Robin and Connie loading cars at the Sept. 23 First Christian Church Of Mableton Meals On A Mission event.
092921_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart6FCCM5VolunteersLoadingCarsRobin-Jessica.jpg

Pictured are volunteers Robin and Jessica loading cars at the Sept. 23 First Christian Church Of Mableton Meals On A Mission event.

Friday, Sept. 24

On Sept. 23, volunteers from the South Cobb Lions Club and Linked UP Church had a great time as we worked together at the First Christian Church Of Mableton Meals On A Mission. Supplied by Sweetwater Mission, we were able to provide 173 families with canned/dry groceries, bread Post cereal and Kenny's Pies. We took executive minister Barry Smith's words to heart as he quoted Isaiah 58:10 - "Feed the hungry, and help those in trouble. Then your light will shine out from the darkness, and the darkness around you will be as bright as noon."

- Barry Krebs

Wednesday, Sept. 22

092921_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart6_SWM1_TheWaverlyVolunteerGroupPicture.JPG

Pictured is a group photo of the volunteers at The Waverly Mobile Home Park who distributed food to families on Sept. 17.
092921_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart6_SWM2_LizbethGreetingGuests.jpg

Pictured is volunteer Lizbeth greeting guests at The Waverly Mobile Home Park on Sept. 17.
092921_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart6_SWM3_TheWaverlyCarLoading.jpg

Pictured are volunteers loading cars at The Waverly Mobile Home Park on Sept. 17.

On Sept. 17, the South Cobb Lions Club and the Cumberland Christian Church volunteers assisted Sweetwater Mission in furnishing fruit, bread, canned/dry goods, vegetables, Post cereals and Kenny's Key Lime Pies to 142 families at The Waverly Mobile Home Park and Extended Stay Motel. We had a great time working together to serve our neighbors. Sweetwater Mission is in need of volunteers to pack and distribute food. Visit www.sweetwatermission.org to learn more.

092921_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart6_FriendsOfMabletonLitterClean-Up_HighSchoolStudents.jpg

Pictured are high school volunteers that picked up litter on Sept. 18.

On Sept. 18, volunteers from South Cobb High School, Pebblebrook High School and the Mableton Improvement Coalition came together to remove 24 bags of litter and a lot of debris from the Leland area including Garner Road, Lee Road, Old Gordon Road and Veterans Memorial Highway. Everyone in the community appreciates their willingness to sacrifice their Saturday morning to improve South Cobb.

-Barry Krebs

092921_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart6_MonicaDeLancy1.jpeg

Daniel and Lukis from Peace and Kindness Food Pantry delivering meal kits and hand sanitizer on Sept. 21 to the Thrive Resource Center at Kingsley Village Apartments on Riverside Parkway in Austell.
092921_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart6_MonicaDeLancy2.jpeg

Pictured are We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association volunteer Jasmine and Barry from South Cobb Lions Club on Sept. 21 at the Thrive Resource Center at Kingsley Village Apartments on Riverside Parkway in Austell.
092921_MDJ_ActsofKindnessPart6_MonicaDeLancy3.jpeg

Pictured is Gabe from MUST Ministries delivering fresh food boxes on Sept. 21 to the Thrive Resource Center at Kingsley Village Apartments on Riverside Parkway in Austell.

Thank you to MUST Ministries, Sweetwater Mission, Peace and Kindness food pantry for answering the emergency request to deliver food boxes, frozen meal kits and bottle water to residents in the Riverside community whose food were affected during the extended power outage. Thank you to Barry Krebs for assisting with food distributions and Melissa with Pay it forward for delivering food to neighbors in the community.

We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association distributed hot pizza and all the apartment managers received information to distribute to residents on resources that assist their residents. The food was distributed at the Thrive Resource Center at Kingsley Village Apartments on Riverside Parkway in Austell.

On Sept. 21, in the early morning hours there was a power outage that affected roughly 600 households in the middle of the night, temperatures reached over 95 degrees in the homes and the power was out for over five hours. It is recommended not to consume food left in the non-powered refrigerator for over four hours.

- Monica DeLancy

