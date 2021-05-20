In times like these, the good in people shines.
Since March 2020, the MDJ has been reporting on acts of kindness, goodwill and generosity during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you know of an instance of benevolence — on any scale — and are willing to share with MDJ readers, tell us your story.
Send an email to mdjnews@mdjonline with the subject line: Act of Kindness.
Thursday, May 20
On April 23, Mount Paran Christian School hosted “Family Serve Day" in which students and their families focus on serving a specific area of their community.
Local real estate company owner Janice Overbeck hosted one of the Family Serve Days over a Zoom meeting with 70-plus families working together to upcycle plastic bags into dog leashes for Cobb County Police. These leashes come in handy when police officers come across stray dogs from time to time.
The families each saved and collected their used plastic grocery bags and made two dog leashes totalling 100-plus leashes. In upcycling these plastic bags into dog leashes, families were able to recycle plastic bags that otherwise would have gone into the trash.
Community Affairs Officer Felicia Russell came into The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team Officein Marietta to pick up the leashes and show her gratitude to the families that made them. The recycled leashes align with the team’s initiative to end the plastic crisis. The team is working towards limiting plastic usage and enjoys finding different sustainable options for items that would typically be made from petroleum based plastic.
Thank you to our Cobb Animal Services and Cobb Fire staff for saving a sweet dog!
Big thanks also to Ty McIntyre, who was checking the property, found the dog stuck in a hole and called Animal Services. The doggie was rescued unharmed and reunited with his owner shortly after. We truly have amazing teams!
- District 2 Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson's newsletter
For several years, the ladies of Sandy Plains Baptist Church in Marietta have made cloth bears and donated them to the Emergency Room at Kennestone Hospital for children. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the hospital has not been able to accept them.
Recently, the group's facilitator Angela Millsapp was able to make contact with Pam Younker at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation. The group is excited to be able to continue their mission and put a smile on a child's face.
- Mission Seekers, WOM, Sandy Plains Baptist Church in Marietta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.