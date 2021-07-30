The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Active Shooter/Terrorism Awareness on Sept. 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Bernard King, with the Cobb County Emergency Management Agency, will discuss how to react during an active shooter or terroristic threat situation. Participants will learn how to recognize suspicious activity that could be the prelude to an attack and ensure that one's information gets to the right people at the right time. Participants can also learn how to protect themselves should they be caught in an active shooter situation.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
