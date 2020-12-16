On Dec. 14, Academy Sports + Outdoors, 1580 Crater Lake Drive in Kennesaw, teamed up with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley to spread some holiday cheer by donating $5,000 worth of new sports and outdoors equipment to local youth from Covenant House Georgia.
Ridley and store team members presented the gifts to Covenant House via curbside pickup at the store. Covenant House will distribute the gifts to youth members at a later date.
Ridley also surprised three children with wrapped presents from their holiday wish lists.
Covenant House Georgia is a subsidiary of Covenant House International, the largest, privately funded 501(c)3 nonprofit service organization serving young people experiencing homelessness in the Americas. Covenant House Georgia has been providing food, shelter, counseling, education and vocational training to homeless, runaway and trafficked youth in the greater Atlanta area since 2000. Since opening, it has served more than 20,000 youth in Atlanta.
