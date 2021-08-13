The Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club will host its weekly meeting on Monday at noon at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street in Marietta.
Aaron Fossas, leadership consultant at ADDO Worldwide who works with leaders of world-class organizations like Chick-fil-A and the Baltimore Ravens to attract and develop top talent, will be speaking on the topic "Leadership: Reaching Your Potential and Helping Others To Reach Theirs."
For more information, make a reservation for in-person or for virtual access, email Metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com.
