Chick-fil-A West Cobb has provided the West Cobb Senior Center staff with free grilled spicy deluxe or grilled chicken sandwich gift cards to give out at a drive-up event on Wednesday from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
There are a limited number of gift cards available. Participants must be 55 or older and reserve a spot by calling 770-528-8200.
The senior center is located at 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs.
For more information, visit www.cobbseniors.org.
