Kalil Murray was a homeless high school junior when the Orange Duffel Bag Initiative intervened and “gave me something else to focus on, emphasis on my personal organization and preparation, and people like family I knew I could depend on.”
Murray, 19, is now entertaining college scholarship offers.
Meanwhile, he’s an ODBI ambassador, helping high school and college students facing circumstances similar to those he endured connect with ODBI, a nonprofit whose programs help young adults stay on track with their education as they deal with adversity.
Murray offered his personal insights recently as JE Dunn Construction, which has an office at 2555 Cumberland Parkway SE in the Cumberland area, presented a $45,000 check to OBDI in support of the organization’s continuing efforts to shape young people’s lives.
On the same occasion, JE Dunn's 9th annual Hammer Down 5K charity fundraiser, the company also made a $45,000 contribution to Feeding the Homeless Project, a nonprofit that organizes volunteers to provide hot meals weekly to the less fortunate.
The 5K started and finished at JE Dunn’s Cumberland office. More than 200 race participants and sponsors supported the 2019 event.
For more information, visit www.fthpinc.org, www.theodbi.org and www.jedunn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.