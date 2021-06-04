“A Garden With Wings,” the popular pollinator exhibit at Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw, opens for the season on July 1.
The exhibit features a kid-friendly pollinator garden and 1,500 square foot butterfly house. Visitors to the pollinator garden will see a collection of annuals, perennials and flowering shrubs that attract and support native pollinators like bumblebees, hummingbirds and butterflies.
The recently expanded butterfly house offers an up-close experience with butterflies, plus the opportunity to see all stages of their life cycle. Visitors will see host plants that serve as food sources for a wide variety of caterpillars.
The exhibit is included with Garden admission and runs through July 31.
Tickets must be purchased and reserved prior to arrival for all visitors and members. To purchase tickets, visit https://smith-gilbert-gardens.square.site/.
Butterfly Ambassadors will also be on-site to answer visitor questions Fridays and Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
