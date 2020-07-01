“A Garden With Wings,” a pollinator exhibit at Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road in Kennesaw, opened for the season on July 1.
The exhibit is a kid-friendly pollinator garden and 2,000 square foot butterfly house.
Visitors to the pollinator garden will see a collection of annuals, perennials and flowering shrubs that attract and support native pollinators like bumblebees, hummingbirds and butterflies. The newly expanded butterfly house offers an up-close experience with butterflies, plus the opportunity to see all
stages of their life cycle.
The exhibit is included with Garden admission and runs through Aug. 1. Tickets must be purchased and reserved prior to arrival for all visitors and members. To purchase tickets, visit https://smith-gilbert-gardens.square.site/.
