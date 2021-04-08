The 9th annual Acworth Art Fest will be Saturday and Sunday on Main Street in Downtown Acworth.
The festival will feature 100 artisans from around the country featuring displays of paintings, pottery, metalwork, folk art, glass, jewelry and yard art.
For more information, visit https://www.splashfestivals.com/events-festivals/acworth-art-fest/.
