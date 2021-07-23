The Renaissance Waverly Hotel, 2450 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have the eighth-annual Southern-Fried Gaming Expo from Aug. 20-22.
The expo features over 250 arcade and pinball machines, dozens of new and retro console systems, a massive tabletop library, RPGs, wrestling, music, tournaments, a vendor expo, panel sessions and guest speakers.
Hours are Aug. 20 from 3 p.m. to midnight, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to midnight and Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit https://gameatl.com/.
