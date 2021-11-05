Life University will host the 8th Annual Run the Lights of LIFE 5K on Nov. 27 on the Life U campus, 1269 Barclay Circle in Marietta.
The 5K run has become a community tradition with many bringing their entire families to enjoy this fun and healthy way to celebrate the holiday season. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in their favorite holiday costume for a chance to win some cool prizes.
Eight years ago, the race was created by Dr. Gilles LaMarche, vice president of University Advancement and Enrollment at Life U. He wanted to share his passion for running and health, and also allow people to see the Lights of LIFE.
The race begins at 4:30 p.m. before sunset, and the 1K race begins at 4:15 p.m. The post-race festivities include caroling, hot chocolate and smores, free photography, food and music, and free entry into the Lights of LIFE. Each person who completes the race will receive a finisher medal that doubles as a holiday ornament.
Free parking is available off Life’s Way in the back of the campus. People are urged to drive in through Life’s Way and not enter through Barclay Circle, as this will be closed. The race starts and finishes on the Life University track. The race is organized by Run For It Productions, a community 5K company.
