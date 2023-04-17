The 81st Annual Yaarab Shrine Circue and Fair, the largest Shrine Circus and Fair in North America, will be May 20-29 at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta.
The Yaarab Shrine has partnered with Royal Hanneford Circus to provide circus goers with some of the best entertainment under the Big Top. Ringmaster Tim Tegge hosts talent that includes Motorcycles on a Wire, The Flying Clarkonians, the Hanneford Circus Giant Wheel of Destiny, Low Wire Balancing & Contortion, The Hanneford Circus Elephants and The Hanneford Circus FMX Thrill Riders featuring the Globe of Death.
There will also be the Shrine Circus Clowns, Lew-E's Comedy Circus Show on the midway, Hanneford’s Camel & Pony Rides and Wade Shows providing affordable family entertainment with 35 rides for all ages. Circus goers can also fill up on their favorite carnival foods like pizza, funnel cakes, homemade ice cream, corndogs, cotton candy, candy apples, fluffy fries, hamburgers, hotdogs, cheese steaks, elephant ears, Polish sausage, Italian sausage, barbeque, home fries, fried Oreos, roasted corn, sno-cones and apple dumplings.
Midway times are Monday through Friday opening at 5 p.m., Saturdays opening at 10 a.m., Sundays opening at noon and Memorial Day opening at 10 a.m.
Circus times are Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 11 a.m., 1:30, 4 and 7 p.m.; Sundays at 1:30, 4 and 7 p.m.; and Memorial Day at 11 a.m., 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Gate admission, including unlimited performances to the circus on any given and access to the grounds for the Carnival Midway, is $10 adults and free for children 10 and under. Ride tickets are $1.25 each. All rides require more than one ticket. Parking is $5 per vehicle.
Special event days
Sneak-A-Peek-Ride-A-Thon is May 19. Free admission from 5 p.m. to close. There will be $25 unlimited rides. There will only be carnival and food - no circus performance that day.
Cobb County Employee Day is May 20. Free admission for Cobb County Government and Cobb County School District employees with valid ID.
Car Load Night is May 23. Any car, with up to seven people legally and safely buckled up in their own seats pays $50 per car and receives parking, park admission, circus admission and unlimited rides for that day.
First Responders Night is May 26. Free admission for all first responders with valid ID.
On May 29, free admission for all veterans for Memorial Day.
