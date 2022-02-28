The largest Shrine Circus and Fair in North America is back for its 80th year.
The Yaarab Shrine has partnered with Royal Hanneford Circus to provide circus goers with some of the best entertainment under the Big Top. Ringmaster Tim Tegge hosts an array of talent including Motorcycles on a Wire, The Flying Clarkonians, the Hanneford Circus Giant Wheel of Destiny, Low Wire Balancing & Contortion, The Hanneford Circus Elephants, The Hanneford Circus FMX Thrill Riders featuring the Globe of Death and the Shrine Circus would not be complete without the Shrine Circus Clowns.
Audiences can also see all the free ground acts including the Tiger Encounter and Lew-E’s Comedy Circus. Wade Shows will provide family entertainment with 35 rides for all ages. There will also be carnival foods like corn dogs, funnel cakes and cotton candy, just to name a few.
The event will be May 21-30 at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta.
Circus times are Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 11 a.m., 1:30, 4 and 7 p.m.; Sundays at 1:30, 4 and 7 p.m.; and Memorial Day at 11 a.m., 1:30 and 4 p.m.
The Midway opens Monday-Friday at 5 p.m., Saturdays at 10 a.m., Sundays at noon and Memorial Day at 10 a.m.
New acts in 2022 include:
The Tiger Encounter is an educational show raising awareness about the plight of tigers in the wild and their rapid rate of extinction. Audiences can see these animals during the show and watch them run and play in their enclosure between shows.
Audiences can also saddle up and take a stroll on a camel at Hanneford's Camel & Pony Rides.
Gate admission, which includes unlimited performances to the circus on any given day and access to the grounds for the Carnival Midway, is $10 adults and free for children, ages 10 and under. Ride tickets are $1.25 each, all rides require more than one ticket. Parking is $5 per vehicle.
