The largest Shrine Circus and Fair in North America is back for its 80th year, beginning Saturday and running through May 30 at Jim Miller Park in Marietta.
The Yaarab Shrine has partnered with Royal Hanneford Circus to provide circus goers with some of the best entertainment under the Big Top. Ringmaster Tim Tegge hosts an array of talent including Motorcycles on a Wire, The Flying Clarkonians, the Hanneford Circus Giant Wheel of Destiny, Low Wire Balancing & Contortion, The Hanneford Circus Elephants, The Hanneford Circus FMX Thrill Riders featuring the Globe of Death and the Shrine Circus Clowns.
Participants can see all the free ground acts including the Tiger Encounter and Lew-E’s Comedy Circus. Wade Shows provides family entertainment with 35 rides for all ages. There will also be carnival foods like corn dogs, funnel cakes and cotton candy.
Circus times are Monday-Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m., 1:30, 4 and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 1:30, 4 and 7 p.m.; and Memorial Day at 11 a.m., 1:30 and 4 p.m.
The Midway opens Monday-Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Memorial Day at 10 a.m.
Gate admission, which includes unlimited performances to the circus on any given day and access to the grounds for the Carnival Midway, is $10 adults and children 10 and under are free. Ride tickets are $1.25 each. All rides require more than one ticket. Parking is $5 per vehicle.
