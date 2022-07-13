The 7th Annual U.S. Basketball Games will be Aug. 4-7 at LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson.

The event will host over 3,000 players from 20 different states and brings the best 4th through high school players into Atlanta.

For more information, visit

https://halftimesports.net/general-information/.

