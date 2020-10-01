The Marietta Country Club is gearing up for its 7th annual ThanksGIVING Golf Classic this year supporting the Marietta Police Athletic League.
MCC has raised over $400,000 to benefit local charities such as the Marietta High School Student Life Center, Kennesaw State University CARE and Devereux.
MCC is looking for sponsors to join the Classic’s two major sponsors — the Kiwanis Club of Marietta and Liberty Furniture.
The tournament is set for Nov. 9 at Marietta Country Club, 1400 Marietta Country Club Drive NW in Kennesaw. The five tiers of sponsorships range from $500 for a hole or a bunker sponsorship to $10,000 for diamond sponsorship.
“It’s so important to keep our youth engaged, especially with the pandemic now limiting a lot of the activities kids participate in,” said Stephen Keppler, tournament director and PGA Professional. “That’s why MCC chose Marietta PAL as its beneficiary.”
Since 2007 Marietta PAL has served 6,500 youth with athletic, recreational and educational programs, such as basketball, martial arts, dancing and cheerleading.
PAL’s goal is to create trust and build understanding between law enforcement and youth. Its motto is: “It’s better to build youth than mend adults.”
“This support will have a significant impact on Marietta PAL’s ability to continue to forge positive connections between law enforcement and youth,” said Daneea Badio-McCray, Marietta PAL executive director. “It will further position PAL to provide more Marietta youth access to PAL’s proven strategies that previously had been not accessible or affordable.”
For more information, contact Keppler at 770-426-7084.
