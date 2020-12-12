“My smile doesn’t get any wider,” exclaimed Daneea Badio-McCray, Marietta PAL executive director, when presented with a check from the 7th annual ThanksGIVING Golf Classic conducted last month at the Marietta Country Club.
Every year a new nonprofit is selected as the beneficiary.
The 2020 recipient was the Marietta Police Athletic League, whose motto is “It’s better to build youth than mend adults.”
Even though it was a new challenge due to the pandemic, this year the tournament was able to present a record setting $150,000 to PAL to continue their programs for at-risk Marietta youth.
Over the past seven years, the tournament has raised over $550,000 for local charities including KSU CARE, Marietta Student Life Center, Devereux Center, Wellstar Cancer Center and Hospice Angel Fund. Major sponsors of the tournament were the Marietta Country Club, Liberty Furniture and the Kiwanis Club of Marietta.
By combining these resources and hosting the tournament, the tournament committee will afford PAL the funds to be able to continue their community initiatives first dreamt of by Lt. Michael Goins in 2007. Since then, Marietta PAL has served over 6,000 youth and their families. They have sponsored soccer, basketball, swimming, dance, martial arts, track and field, cheerleading and tutoring programs.
For more information, visit mariettapal.org or contact Club Pro Stephen Keppler at mccpgapro@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.