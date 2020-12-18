The seventh annual Life University Run the Lights of LIFE 5K/1K race will be held Sunday.
This is the first year that annual event has been rescheduled and will be held off campus.
Run the Lights of LIFE usually takes place on the weekend following Thanksgiving to coincide with the start of Lights of LIFE, the yearly holiday lights display on LIFE's campus. Due to recent event restrictions imposed by the City of Marietta, a decision was made to reschedule and relocate the 2020 race in order to continue this tradition.
The 2020 Run the Lights of LIFE will take place at Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw. Participants will meet in the parking lot outside the lower level of JC Penney. The 1K fun run begins at 7:45 a.m., and the 5K starts at 8 a.m. All runners and walkers will receive a Run the Lights of LIFE t-shirt and medal, along with a complimentary ticket to attend Lights of LIFE on the university's campus.
Registration for Run the Lights of LIFE remains open with admission fees of $20 for the 1K fun run and $40 for 5K runners or walkers. Participants can also take part in a virtual 5K run/walk regardless of their location for a registration fee of $35. Participants may also defer their registration until the 2021 event if they so choose.
The Lights of LIFE admission price is $10 for cars and trucks and $20 for buses. The display opens at dark every night, rain or shine, and runs until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu/Run2020 or LIFE.edu/Lights-of-LIFE.
(0) comments
