American Legion Horace Orr Post 29, 921 Gresham Avenue NE in Marietta, announced that the 6th annual Veterans Memorial 5K race will be Nov. 14 from 7 to 10 a.m. on Marietta Square.
The race is the Post's largest fundraiser to support veterans and veteran charities. The Post has awarded over $325,000 in the past five years and is looking to raise over $150,000 this year.
Supported charities include The Shepherd's Men SHARE Military Initiative at the Shepherds Spinal Hospital, The Georgia National Guard Foundation that is operated by the Georgia National Guard and the Service Office of Post 29.
There will be two opportunities to participate in the 5K. There will be the live race on Marietta Square and a virtual race where participants can run at their own pace or be phantom runners.
To register for the 5K, visit https://veteransmemorial5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=7706.
For more information, call 770-427-5900 or visit https://post29marietta.org/.
