The Gwinnett Chapter of Georgia Nature Photographers Association is hosting the 6th annual "Stand in Ansel Adams Footsteps" photographic competition and exhibition.
This year's exhibit will be at the Hudgens Center for Art and Learning, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, for eight-weeks from Feb. 20 to April 17.
The concept and goal of “Stand in Ansel Adams Footsteps” is to shoot in black & white (monochrome) photographs that emulate as close as one can to the style, look and feel of Ansel Adams work. The competition is only open to GNPA members.
GNPA is a 501c (3) organization that has eight chapters in Georgia with over 600 members.
For more information, visit www.gnpa.org.
